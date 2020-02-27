Emporia Director of Public Services Melvin Prince, Jr. presented an overview of the Source Water Protection Plan (SWPP) to the City Council Tuesday.
The plan’s purpose is to promote public health, economic development, and community infrastructure by maintaining an adequate water supply. Protecting surface water from contamination is essential.
“One gallon of fuel or anything like that will contaminate one million gallons of water,” Prince said.
The local advisory committee is currently working with CHA Consultants and the Virginia Department of Health to protect the current water supply. Recognizing and considering source water protection, future planning is part of the mission. The City will install signs designating specific sites as source water protection areas and to promote planning and policy changes supporting source water protection.
System upgrades
The Emporia City Council voted 6-0 to upgrade its water treatment. The Council authorized city leaders to spend a projected $261,562 to move on the project with ABM Building Services. Completion of the project is expected by June or July.
The Council voted 6-0 to move forward with the upgrade of the water treatment plant to address the high concentration of manganese in the City water source.
The Emporia City Council will next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the City Municipal Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.