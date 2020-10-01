When Greensville County Public Schools decided the first nine weeks of the fall semester would be conducted virtually, administrators, staff and teachers knew there would be setbacks and obstacles to overcome.
GCPS Superintendent Dr. Kim Evans recently discussed the current climate of virtual learning in this young school year.
“It was much better than anticipated,” Evans said of the transition to fully virtual learning.”
However, Evans said the first few weeks of the semester were not without their difficulties. The School Board knew that reliable Internet access was a pressing issue for many families in Greensville County and the City of Emporia. With assistance from the County Board of Supervisors and CARES funding, the Board ordered 350 “MiFi” hotspots to boost Internet connectivity for families who required it, and more are needed.
Some students, however, cannot receive Internet access at all, even with the assistance of hotspots. Evans said those students are being provided with learning packets to assist in their at-home instruction.
CARES funding has also been used to purchase devices for students and families in the county. iPads were provided to pre-K and kindergarten students, while students in grades 1-12 received chromebooks.
Teachers have also been forced to find new ways to connect and interact with students. Some have also taken it upon themselves to provide spaces for students to have some sense of normalcy during this time.
One counselor at Belfield Elementary and Wyatt Middle School began hosting “lunch bunches,” a virtual Zoom meeting where students can eat lunch face to face with their friends. Evans said the challenges of virtual instruction have not discriminated between new or experienced teachers.
“We have teachers who’ve been teaching almost 40 years to brand new babies – newbies,” Evans said. “What we find is that they’re helping each other, which has been a blessing.”
Evans said teachers have been quick to ask others for help on how to bridge the technological gap, all while preparing lessons and teaching students new information. She said slowly but surely, teachers are becoming more and more comfortable with the task of virtual instruction.
The administration and staff of GCPS have also been hard at work to ensure that all students are capable of meeting the Department of Education’s corrective action plan and memorandum of understanding. Evans said the staff’s hard work have allowed teachers to focus more on instruction.
The COVID-19 pandemic, Evans said, has challenged teachers and staffs to lean into and live out the GCPS mission statement – “to educate the whole child to achieve the dream of becoming a productive citizen in a competitive global society, guided by committed educators in partnership with families, schools, and the entire community.”
“Now, it’s going to take all of us working together to with our students to obtain their education,” Evans said. “Our students are engaged, and our teachers are working harder than ever.”
Evans encouraged parents and students to reach out for assistance whenever it is needed. She said figuring out ways to help families has always been a priority for GCPS, now more than ever, because it can be so difficult for parents to find balance between their own jobs and helping their children with at-home learning. Community members were also encouraged to provide words of support for teachers, parents and students alike.
“I am so grateful to the County and the City for all of their assistance with CARES Act funds,” Evans said, “to help us make sure that students have the technology that they need.”
CARES funds have also been used to provide protective barriers for classrooms and offices, for when in-person instruction does resume in the future.
The County also provides technological assistance for parents in weekly Zoom meetings. They are held Monday and Wednesday nights from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Parents can use the following link to enter the meetings: https://gcps1-com.zoom.us/j/93034626361?pwd=TDFrY1F5VGZGTXp1Mjl1cnZ1THdIQT09
