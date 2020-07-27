On Thursday at approximately 11:33 p.m., the Virginia State Police Communications Center was notified of a motor vehicle crash which had the left lane blocked, of southbound I-95 at the 6-mile marker in Greensville County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that Shaketa Denise Williams was traveling southbound in a 2013 Honda CRV when she was struck in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to strike the guard rail and spin out of control, causing the Dodge Ram to lose control, overturning in the median.
Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries, but two of the female passengers, ages 9 and 11 years old, died upon impact. A third 12 year old female was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center (SRMC) with life threatening injuries and later flown to Virginia Commonwealth University where she later succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, Travis Benjamin Vigil, 49, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to SRMC.
Alcohol was a contributing factor.
Currently all charges are pending review with the Commonwealth Attorney, the investigation is on-going.
