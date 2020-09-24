JARRATT — The Town of Jarratt’s Jarratt Hardware was the place to be for a day of family-oriented fun on Saturday.
“We do this to show appreciation to our customers and offer some things for our community to do,” Lexi Jones of Jarratt Hardware said. “We live in a small rural area with limited resources and limited things to do for people. We tried to broaden it this year to incorporate all the businesses here in our town. I’m pleased with the turnout.”
The vendors included Hog Wild Kennels, Pineview Greenhouse, Virginia Farm Bureau Southeast Region Women’s Committee, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Representatives of Stihl and Pennington came to show their products and promote tool safety.
The crowd was treated to lunch and a concert. Virginia Farm Bureau Southeast Region Women’s Committee head Susan Harrell, Jackie Roach, and Heather Fajna shared their agriculture expertise to youth throughout the day.
Children planted onions, cabbage, broccoli, and collards in garden beds. The planting was done in a raised garden bed, another with cow manure mixed in the soil and a third with nothing added to the soil. Harrell said she hoped the young planters would see the difference in the growth of the crops planted in different soils in a few weeks.
“I love this event,” Harrell said. “It’s good to see the kids come out, have fun and learn something. It’s great seeing all of the other vendors out here today.”
Emporia Emergency Services Program Coordinator Mike Rae operated a booth distributing emergency preparedness literature to citizens. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Officer Dan Smith set his table approximately a stone’s throw way from Rae. Smith distributed literature and discussed hunter safety with visitors to his station.
Fox Hound puppies brought to the site by Hog Wild Kennels were a hit with the children and adults. Jessica Yoder, of Pineview Greenhouse, sported fresh produce, pumpkins, metal signs, and flowers. Showcasing her and her husband’s business was reason enough to be a part of Jarratt Hardware’s showcase event. For Yoder, it went a little deeper.
“This is nice,” she said. “This is our second year doing it. “It’s nice to get the word out about our business, and help in the promotion of other businesses and the hardware store.”
The weather cooperated, and the people showed to support the event. It showcased not only the businesses and vendors but the Town of Jarratt as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.