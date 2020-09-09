In addition to its on-going Lawn, Garden & Outdoor Fall Event, Jarratt Hardware is hosting a giveaway, offering customers the chance to enter to win one of three big prizes.
Between now and Sept. 19, customers can enter for a chance to win their choice of a 26 QT. ORCA cooler, Stihl BGA7 Battery Blower Set or a Milwaukee 2-Tool M18 Lithium-Ion Compact Drill/Driver & Impact Driver Cordless Tool Combo Kit.
Customers can enter the giveaway ahead of time by liking Jarratt Hardware’s Facebook page and sharing the giveaway post to their personal page. They can then tag a friend on the original giveaway post for one additional entry. Lastly, customers can show up at the store on the day of the Fall Event, Sept. 19, for two additional entries.
The drawing for the giveaway will take place at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the store.
An individual does not need to be present to win.
