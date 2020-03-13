Local businesses gathered to share news at the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce’s Monthly Luncheon last week and heard from members of the Greensville-Emporia Census 2020 Complete Count Committee.
The local U.S. Census Bureau Complete Count Committee needs to reach out to the community. Every person missed on the U.S. Census represents about $2,065 per year Emporia does not receive.
The U.S. Census counts residents, not citizens. Rural areas, minorities, and undocumented residents are the most underrepresented. March 12 the first U.S. Census form will be delivered.
