The long-anticipated Thurman Adult Day Care Center hosted a ribbon-cutting Feb. 17 to share the celebration of its grand opening. Then — the pandemic swept through Emporia-Greensville, forcing Thurman Adult Day Care to keep the doors closed.
The five-month pause is over. On Monday, Thurman Adult Day Care opened its doors to serve Emporia-Greensville and surrounding communities.
“We did not open as scheduled in February,” Program Director Robyn Holloway said. “The center has never been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. We have the center set up to meet the guidelines for the participants and visitors.”
Thurman Adult Day Care is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s a site for adults 18 and older giving people a place to get involved in activities such as making crafts, exercising, and singing songs.
On a typical day, participants arrive at 9 a.m. and go through an hour and a half of daily activities before breaking for a half-hour snack time. Another hour of activities is followed by a noon Farm-to Fork catered lunch. The events resume at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. snack.
The center is contracted through the Department of Medical Assistance Services. Thurman Adult Day Care Center accepts all Medicaid Managed Care, Medicaid, and Veteran’s Care Insurance.
To bill for services, participants using insurance must spend six hours per day at the center. Private pay participants are charged $60 per day, $35 for a half-day or $12 an hour. The center schedules medical and non-medical transportation for clients.
Thurman Adult Day Care has on-site health monitoring and individual plans for clients with health conditions.
“We welcome anyone age 18-plus who may have a medical condition or disability, as well as those who do not have any medical conditions or disability and just need a place to go and socialize with others,” Holloway said.
Thurman Adult Day Care Center meets guidelines set to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Participants and their families receive education on preventative measures to protect themselves and their families from spreading the virus.
For more information about Thurman Adult Day Care Center, call 434-634-100, or visit online at thurmanadultdaycare.com
