Prayers have been answered for Greensville County residents needing someone to do their shopping during COVID-19.
Emporia’s Marcelle Brown created Emporia Delivery Express to deliver groceries to Greensville County residents. Emporia Delivery Express can special order groceries in bulk and regularly carries paper products. Some customers wanted supplies only retailers could get, so Brown used his retail license to gather toilet paper, paper towels, and more.
Brown helps local restaurants stay in business by delivering food to customers. Customers only pay delivery fees and restaurants receive all the profits.
“All of us need the money. So, it’s like why not do our best to feed their (restaurants) pockets too,” Brown said.
Emporia locals pay around $6 for Brown’s delivery services and Greensville County residents’ prices vary depending on their location in the county. Delivery charges do not include the price for products.
Emporia Delivery Express operates as early as 7 or 8 a.m. until 7 or 8 p.m. during the week. On Friday and Saturday they operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Drivers try not to go into Greensville County late at night. People need delivery services right now. Many people told Brown of Emporia restaurants wanting to expand into delivery, but not doing so because they could not afford drivers.
“With COVID-19, not having that (delivery services) is not only detrimental to the businesses, but it’s detrimental to the town,” Brown said.
To place an order with Emporia Delivery Express, call (434) 253-6004 and choose option one or two. Emporia Delivery Express focuses on no contact delivery, so everything can be paid for online.
Emporia Delivery Express’ website can be found at etowndelivery.com. The company will ship supplies anywhere in the country.
“We just want to try to do what we can to help out, and I hope that people will use our services,” Brown said.
Brown will train anyone wanting to work for Emporia Delivery Express.
