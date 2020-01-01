WHITE PLAINS – Every day is special to Thelma Yeatts, but Christmas time is especially important and brings back many happy memories of the past. Yeatts, who turned 103 years old this past June, has always loved this time of year.
She and her husband, Howard, got married on Dec. 26, 1935. She moved to the White Plains area to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Charles Wright, after Howard died in 1988 and moved in with them 11 years ago. Howard and Thelma also had a son, Douglas, who died in 1995.
“My first memories of Christmas are with my younger brother. We would start getting real excited about three weeks or so before Christmas,” explained Yeatts. “We would get a shoebox and decorate it and that would be what we put under the tree for our presents. On Christmas Eve, we didn’t get much sleep cause we just knew that our box would be full the next morning.”
Yeatts says that leading up to Christmas, all she and her brothers and sisters heard from their momma and daddy was how good they needed to be or Santa Claus wasn’t going to come see them.
“We were scared to death that he wouldn’t come, so we did real good and didn’t do anything that we thought might keep him from coming,” said Yeatts with a laugh.
Yeatts and her siblings got nothing compared to what most children now get for Christmas. She says that children today would be very disappointed if the gifts they received were what she got as a child.
“We didn’t get what children get today,” said Yeatts. “In each of our boxes, we would get one toy, a box of sparklers, an apple, an orange and a bunch of raisins on the stem. We also would get coconut bonbons, a stick of horehound candy and a great big peppermint stick. My older brothers would get roman candles and pop crackers. The only toy I can remember getting as a child was a little doll that was climbing up a ladder.”
As she and the others got older and her parents had a little more money, they would get more practical things for Christmas.
“When we got to about 12 or 13 years old, Daddy would get us clothes for Christmas,” said Yeatts. “All the girls would get a dress and the boys a shirt and overalls or pants. We always knew what he was giving us.”
There were no malls or Internet to do shopping like today. You either had to order from a catalog through the mail or find some way to go to the nearest town to shop.
“I don’t remember my momma ever going anywhere to shop,” said Yeatts. “She did her shopping from the Sears and Roebuck catalog and the Montgomery Ward catalog. Daddy would always wait til Christmas Eve to do his shopping. He would get up early Christmas Eve morning and find some way to get to town to do his Christmas shopping.”
They would cut their own Christmas tree from the woods and they would decorate it with things they made. They never had store bought decorations.
“When I was a young girl, we use to make a paper chain of different color paper to hang on the tree. We would get running cedar and holly from the woods and used it to decorate the tree as well,” said Yeatts. “We had a neighbor that lived way back in the woods and we didn’t see him but once a year. He would come Christmas Eve and bring a big bunch of holly to my momma. The holly was just loaded with red balls.”
Yeatts gets excited when talking about all the family getting together for Christmas. She says that everybody had the biggest time at Christmas seeing each other and eating together.
“I just enjoyed Christmas so much when all the family was together. We just had the best time,” said Yeatts. “You know people don’t visit today like they used to. People then would visit all day.”
Preparing food started several weeks before Christmas. Yeatts said her momma would start making cakes and pies and preparing other food to serve at their house and to take to other families’ homes when they would go to visit.
“Momma would make eight cakes and 20 pies for Christmas. There were sweet potato, apple and chocolate pies,” said Yeatts. We had some of everything to eat. She would cook a great big turkey and ham, fried chicken, string beans, cabbage and homemade bread.”
Just about all the food they ate came right from the farm including the meat, as well as vegetables that were canned, butter and eggs.
“Most everybody around would kill one hog just before Christmas to have fresh meat for holidays,” said Yeatts. “Then after the first of the year, daddy would kill eight hogs. We would fry sausage and then can the sausage to preserve it. Folks didn’t have refrigerators, so most everything was canned or cured.”
Christmas morning family members would come to her house and have breakfast together with her family.
“For Christmas morning breakfast we had eggs, bacon, sausage, fried ham, biscuits and fresh butter. Momma had every kind of preserves you could imagine that she had canned, “ said Yeatts.
The next day they would go to an aunt or uncles house to eat and then the next day they would go to another family member’s house. The men would sit down at the table and eat first and then the women would eat and then the children would eat.
“We visited family from Christmas until New Year’s Day. You know they say whatever you do on New Year’s Day you will be doing all year long, so I guess that meant we would visit and eat all year long,” said Yeatts with a chuckle.
“Growing up I always felt like we were lucky cause we had almost anything we wanted to eat,” said Yeatts. “We seemed to have all we needed right there at home. As one of my aunts use to say, we sure didn’t have much, but we sure did enjoy what we had.”
After she and Howard got married, they would put up their tree on Christmas Eve and take it down on New Year’s Day. Louise said that her momma and daddy always decorated the Christmas tree and wrapped gifts on Christmas Eve around supper time when she was growing up.
Louise also laughed and told about how her daddy use to give her momma $20 to go buy her and Douglas a Christmas present and some things for the house and would always remind her momma to bring him the change back.
Yeatts hasn’t been Christmas shopping in 31 years. The last time she went shopping, Howard took her to the Rose’s store in South Hill that hadn’t been open long.
“It was so pretty inside the store. We had saved up a little money to do our Christmas shopping. Howard stood and watched me as I picked out socks, handkerchiefs, hand towels and a few other things. We got something for everybody in the family,” said Yeatts.
Christmas is a lot quieter for Yeatts now, but this time of year makes her grateful for her long and healthy life and thankful for all she has.
“I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” said Yeatts. “All my family and the care givers that help look after me. I really am thankful for Louise and Charles. I call them my momma and daddy. I’m a very lucky person.”
