LAWRENCEVILLE – A birthday party for a child turned horribly wrong when the parents were charged with assault and battery of a family member.
Administrative Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Ashley Lashae Coleman, 22, from La Crosse, and Xavuer Equine Stith, 22, from Brodnax are charged with assault and battery of a family member on April 7 at 9985 Robinson Ferry Road, Brodnax.
Evans said at around 9:03 p.m. Sergeant D. G. Peacock responded to the residence regarding a disturbance. Deputy T. Hardin was also dispatched. Dispatch advised that the reporting party was initially uncooperative and stated she didn’t want to give her name. It was determined that the commotion was between the responding party’s son, Stith, and his ex-girlfriend over custody issues. The reporting party said the disturbance became physical.
Evans said when the officers arrived they saw several people standing around the front yard of the residence. The responding party said the argument was over a birthday party Stith was throwing for his son. The responding party said the child’s mother, Ashley Coleman, and Stith had been having issues over him seeing the child for quite some time but there was no court ordered custody arrangement in place.
Peacock saw a scratch on the right side of Stith’s neck that was a few inches long. He also saw a small abrasion on Stith’s chest. There was also a small scratch near his armpit. Stith said that Coleman had caused all of the injuries.
Stith said it was his son’s first birthday and that he wanted to throw him a party and Coleman was being unreasonable and was attempting to take the child away before all of his family had arrived for the party.
Stith said Coleman attempted to force her way past him into the residence and get the child. Stith said he “blocked” Coleman and then “helped her to the car.”
Stith also stated that he “put her in the care, and that’s when she started hitting me.”
Peacock provided the responding party and Stith with copies of the BCSO voluntary statement form. Both subjects filled out the form and the document bears their signatures.
Peacock then talked to Coleman and explained what was going on. She said that the cause of the issue was the custody of Messiah Evans, the son.
Coleman stated that Stith had ample opportunity to have the child’s birthday party and that she believed he was being difficult on purpose. She said she attempted to enter the residence and had been pushed away by Stith. Coleman further stated that after she was pushed she hit Stith, specifically striking him in the face with her right hand. Coleman said Stith put his hands around her throat and held her against the car.
Peacock saw a small abrasion to the front of Coleman’s throat and several long discolorations consistent with finger marks on the right side of her throat. Peacock asked Coleman if she had lost consciousness at any point. She stated that she had but thought it was from the adrenaline.
Coleman was provided a voluntary statement form that she completed but it was not signed.
Stith admitted to putting his hand around Coleman’s throat to “hold her back” because she was hitting him. While making these statements, Stith held out his right hand. He admitted to picking Coleman up around her waist and carrying her to her car.
Coleman and Stith said the child was inside the residence during the incident and at no point been in any kind of danger.
Stith and Coleman were placed under arrest for assault and battery of a family or household member. Peacock placed Coleman in handcuffs and placed her in the caged portion of his patrol vehicle and in a seatbelt.
Deputy Harding placed Stith under arrest and placed him in his vehicle.
Harding contacted the magistrate and obtained permitted warrants and Emergency Protection Orders on both subjects. The warrants were served at the Meherrin River Regional Jail and both were released. Both subjects were provided rides away from the regional jail by their mothers. Both subjects were provided Victim/Witness cards and a Domestic Violence Form was filled out.
In other matters, Derelle R. Williams, 31, from Lawrenceville, is charged with assault and battery of a family member on April 9, at 71 Granny Lane, Lawrenceville. Evans said Sergeant D. W. Medlin was dispatched regarding a domestic between husband and wife. The female was head-butted by the male and that a tooth had been knocked out. The male had a laceration on his head that was bleeding. Brunswick Emergency Medical Services was called to check on the male and the female. Both parties had been drinking beer prior to the physical altercation.
Both parties were checked and no treatment was needed. Williams was issued a warrant for assault and battery along with a protective order. He was held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail on a $5,500 secured bond. Both parties were served the protective order and victim witness cars was given to the female.
