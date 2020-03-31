Jones LTC Pharmacy has been distributing the Pill Pack to Emporia nursing homes for approximately 10 years. Now, the merchandise is going out to the community.
“We just started delivering in the community,” Johnny Jones said. “We are delivering the packs to about 100 folks in Greensville and Southampton Counties.”
The Pill Pack is a monthly supply of medications packaged and sorted for daily use. The packaging allows customers to follow a schedule without confusion.
The packaging lets the customer know which medications they take in the morning and the pills scheduled for the evening.
Jones explained the procedure to the Riparian Woman’s Club as the guest speaker at the group’s regular March meeting.
“We offer the pill pack in compliance with the Drug Administration at no extra charge,” Jones said.
The long-term care pharmacy is located at 306 Weaver Ave. in Emporia. To learn more about the pill pack distribution, call (434) 348-4897.
