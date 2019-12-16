-

Santa discusses Christmas with Natalie Widner during Cookies with Santa at SVRMC.

 Victoria Remley/Independent-Messenger

Santa Claus made his way to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center Dec. 6 after participating in a parade down North Main Street in Emporia. 

Duwayne Hawthorne waited anxiously for Claus. He asked Claus for a keyboard, dirt bike, Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg and a PAW Patrol toy.

Hawthorne likes Claus. 

“I got antlers. He brought me a movie last year,” Hawthorne said. 

Claus brought Hawthorne Arthur Christmas in 2018.

Maggie Barnes asked Claus for a pink Poodle. 

“I like them,” Barnes said.

Barnes said Claus was nice.

Emma Jessee asked Claus for a dollhouse and Norman Jessee asked for cars and a scooter. Emma Jessee likes Claus because he is nice. 

Claus arrived at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center at 7 p.m. The hospital served cookies and hot chocolate.