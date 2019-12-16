Santa Claus made his way to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center Dec. 6 after participating in a parade down North Main Street in Emporia.
Duwayne Hawthorne waited anxiously for Claus. He asked Claus for a keyboard, dirt bike, Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg and a PAW Patrol toy.
Hawthorne likes Claus.
“I got antlers. He brought me a movie last year,” Hawthorne said.
Claus brought Hawthorne Arthur Christmas in 2018.
Maggie Barnes asked Claus for a pink Poodle.
“I like them,” Barnes said.
Barnes said Claus was nice.
Emma Jessee asked Claus for a dollhouse and Norman Jessee asked for cars and a scooter. Emma Jessee likes Claus because he is nice.
Claus arrived at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center at 7 p.m. The hospital served cookies and hot chocolate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.