John Thurman’s dream is now a reality. Thurman Adult Day Care Center is open for business.
The 50-year health care veteran served as the administrator for Greensville Memorial Hospital from 1971 to 1996 and founded Personal Touch Home Health Care Services in 1992. Thurman had a vision of opening an adult day care center.
“The main reason is my first wife’s mother stayed with us about two years and just sat on the porch,” Thurman said. “Thurman Adult Day Care will be a place where people can go to socialize with others, have activities, and hot meals. It’s something my wife Barbara and I can do for the community.”
Thurman Adult Day Care is a site for adults 18 and older giving people a place to get involved in activities such as making crafts, exercising, and singing songs. Earlier this month, adults made Valentine’s Day cards.
The activity was a key component. People joined in shaking the outer-portion of a parachute while trying to keep balls from dropping from the chute to the floor.
Thurman’s wife, Barbara Thurman, said she was ready to retire, but it just isn’t in her husband’s nature.
“I wasn’t for it in the beginning,” she said. “I have to be honest. But John is only happy if he is working and doing things. I guess he will be doing things from now to forever. He did it with Personal Touch, and now this too. I thank God for him every day. I really do.”
Participants have the opportunity to socialize with others throughout the day.
There is a catered hot meal provided by Farm to Fork. A snack is provided before and after lunch. The Center is licensed through the Virginia Department of Social Services.
On a typical day, participants arrive at 9 a.m. and go through an hour and a half of daily activities before breaking for a half-hour snack time. Another hour of activities will be followed by a noon lunch. The events will resume at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. snack. The day’s activities will end at 3 p.m. Robyn Holloway is the director of the center. Ina Bell is the activity director.
The employees of the facility are required to meet a background screening, CPR and first aid training, TB screening, employee reference checks, skill assessment training, and a drug test. They are also bonded and insured. Volunteers also play a role in the day to day operations of the Thurman Adult Day Care Center. Business partner Vipul Patel is pleased with the new endeavor.
“Basically, Mr. Thurman had a dream,” he said. “He wanted to make this thing happen, especially in this area. It’s a good thing. I’m excited.”
