As a patriot organization, Hicksford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, proudly celebrated Flag Day on June 14.
It commemorates the adaptation of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day.
The Hicksford Chapter, DAR placed flags at the Emporia Municipal Building and the Greensville County Building in recognition of Flag Day.
