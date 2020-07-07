Just as 2020 Census invitations began arriving at the homes of Emporia-Greensville residents in March, the pandemic created obstacles. Many roadblocks continue to interrupt the lives of people in the community.
As of June 24, The City of Emporia and Greensville County lagged behind the national 61.7 response rate. The City of Emporia came in with a 56.25% response rate. Greensville fared slightly better at 58.4%. Virginia was No. 7 in the national response rate at 66.7%.
“Compared to our neighbors, we are doing well,” Greensville Emporia Complete Count Chair John Holtkamp said. “Brunswick is at 51.5%. Sussex is 49%, and Southampton is 55.5%. The best performing locality in Virginia is Fairfax City, at 78.5%. The City of Chincoteague is at the other end of the spectrum at 27.8%.”
Holtkamp said the eastern portion of the City of Emporia is behind the rest of the municipality.
As the Census Count season moves into August, enumerators begin home visits to complete the count. John Hendricks of the U.S. Census Bureau believes The City of Emporia and Greensville County is in good shape with the number of enumerators available.
The Census Bureau is still hiring enumerators to canvas the City and County. To apply for a position as an enumerator for the 2020 Census, call 1-855-JOB-2020. Census enumerators for The City of Emporia and Greensville County earn $15 an hour.
Holtkamp said it is vital all residents get counted. A total of $2,065 per resident gets distributed to localities based on the Census count.
The U.S. Census is a Constitutional mandate that requires a count of the population.
The number of members each state has in the House of Representatives gets determined by the U.S. Census, as well as the number of electoral votes each state has for the U.S. president. The Census has occurred every 10 years since 1790.
New York and Ohio lost two seats in the House of Representatives following the 2010 census.
The Census Bureau is required to keep private citizens’ information private. It is not allowed to release information that can identify a specific person, their business, organization, or institution.
