The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the request to replace the audio system in the Greensville County Board of Supervisors room.
Ryan Aerni, the Greensville County IT manager, said it would cost $27,719.28 to replace the audio and recording equipment in the Greensville County Board Room.
There will be no visual upgrades. The upgrades include 11 gooseneck microphones, seven new ceiling speakers, a new PC and server for the recording software with a rack for the new mixer and amplifier and all the cabling. Professional services to set up and test the equipment will be paid for.
“For the last several years it’s been hard for the people in the back to hear, and I asked to look into it to try to find some way to make it more available for people to hear in the back of the room,” Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Ferguson said.
Annual audit in the works
Alice Whitby said Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates’ audit of Greensville County for the fiscal year of 2019 has not been completed. The field work is complete but they are working on the final document.
The auditor of public accounts asked Whitby to present this information to the Board saying the audit is late, but it will be done by Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.