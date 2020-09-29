STONY CREEK – Republican Otto Wachsmann announced Wednesday morning his campaign for Virginia’s 75th House of Delegates District. Wachsmann was defeated by incumbent Rosalyn Tyler - D., while running for the same seat in 2019. The election was one of the closest in Virginia.
Wachsmann is a pharmacist and former owner of Stony Creek Pharmacy in Stony Creek. In addition to owning and operating the pharmacy, Wachsmann taught at Shenandoah University, where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2001. In 1997, he was elected President of the Virginia Pharmacists Association.
“In 2019, I decided to run for the House of Delegates because I was tired of seeing Southside being left behind while other regions in Virginia continued to grow and prosper,” Wachsmann said. “Today that message is no different. While there are a few private enterprise initiatives having some success, I still see it on the faces of people every day at the pharmacy and events that I attend. I have watched as businesses continue to close, young people flee our community, and families struggle to make ends meet.”
Wachsmann lives in Sussex county with his wife Judy and their two daughters. For 16 years, he was a member of the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department and is currently an active member of the Joyner Gray Yale Ruritan Club.
Wachsmann said that while he is announcing his candidacy for 2021, he is committed to helping other Virginia Republicans in this November’s general election.
“We need a New Prescription for Southside,” Wachsmann said. “We deserve better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.