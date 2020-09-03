The Improvement Association, a Southside Virginia anti-poverty, non-profit group, has begun to see the fruits of its labor. On Thursday, Aug. 27, the association cut the ribbon at the first home to be awarded as part of its Stairway of Success program.
The house hosting the ribbon cutting was provided to an individual who has found success through the Stairway of Success program.
The individual is returning to school while working a full-time job.
“As a community action agency for 50 some years, our goal has been to help people help themselves,” said Rufus Tyler, executive director of the Improvement Association. “We help people become self-sufficient. We’re not a handout. If you want to move yourself forward, we will step in and help you move forward.”
The association has helped hundreds in Southside Virginia find jobs through its workforce development program. Providing housing for those in the program who need it most has become a priority in the last few years.
The association’s housing program was one of six pilot programs selected to receive funding from the state.
Members of the group drafted and submitted a grant for the funding and were selected out of many who applied.
Myra Walton, the coordinator of the program, was in attendance, and said she loves the work the program is doing.
“It’s not every day that you get the pleasure to do what you love doing,” Walton said. “I have always loved investing in the lives of others, helping others to reach their full potential.”
Tyler also announced that the Improvement Association received an additional $135,000 in funding from the state for organizations struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Improvement Association are currently working on preparing other houses in the Emporia-Greensville and Sussex-Surry areas for members of the program.
