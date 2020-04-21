Judges everywhere adjust their courtrooms to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 while ruling over the law.
Chief Judge Allan Sharrett of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Virginia, said COVID-19 dramatically changed how the judicial branch conducts business. Anything not considered an emergency should be continued in any court in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Trials of impending felony, and trials or appeals of a misdemeanor are continued until May or June.
Civil traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials, continue in courts while routine proceedings will not be heard during COVID-19.
The biggest issue in the circuit court because of COVID-19 defining presence in a courtroom. Everything done in court for a felony must be done in the presence of the defendant and their attorney. The court never defined presence, so courtroom attendees present themselves electronically instead of physically. Hearings are conducted by closed-circuit television. Defendants in felony cases are asked to waive their right to be physically present and agree to be electronically present.
“If someone were to not agree we’d have to cross the bridge of the balance of public safety and the constitutional rights of the defendant,” Sharrett said.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a blanket order of continuance to answer questions about a defendant's constitutional rights.
Even though judges do not appear physically in court, Sharrett works eight hour days, mostly dealing with court management issues. He helps decide who enters the courthouse and courtroom and handles the Sixth District courthouses’ security.
“You can’t come in and just wander around to see how things look in the courthouse, you have to have essential business. That basically means conducting business that can’t wait until another day,” Sharrett said.
If business is considered essential, people already in the courthouse are counted based on how many people can be there and safely social distance. Everyone in the courtroom must be at least 6 feet apart.
Sharrett is reluctant for trial witnesses to appear electronically.
“There’s an awful lot to be said for having people physically in front of you where you can observe them clearly,” Sharrett said.
Balancing the defendant’s liberty interest against the risk to public safety, or that the defendant will appear before trial again, is not easy.
“A robot could do a judge’s job except in one area, and that is in the exercise of discretion. And really, that is what judges are appointed to do,” Sharrett said.
COVID-19 requires extraordinary cooperation between systems in adversarial relationships with each other, like the sheriff's Department and the defense bar, said Sharrett. They work well together, but have opposing interests.
“It’s been very gratifying to me, the huge measures both sides have taken to respect the rights and responsibilities of the other side. It’s been really gratifying to see people work together like this,” Sharrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.