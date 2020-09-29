Are you a student or the parent of a student at Wyatt Middle School? Has virtual learning left you with more questions than answers? Well Wednesday night, Sept. 30, will be a time for you to finally have those questions answered.
Wyatt Middle School is hosting “Navigating a Virtual Environment”, a Zoom meeting for parents and students grades 6-8 with questions regarding the technology of virtual learning. Staff will be available to provide support and answer questions about logging into student Chromebooks and class links.
The session for 6th and 7th graders will begin at 5 p.m. and will last until 6 p.m. The session for 8th grade and elective students will begin at 6:15 p.m. and conclude at 7:15 p.m.
The link to the meeting is: http://zoom.us/j/9519518495
