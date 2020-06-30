The Community Health Action Team (CHAT)’s “CHAT Covid19 Video” educates locals on the importance of wearing a face covering during COVID-19.
Kristin Vaughan, the treasurer and grant writer for CHAT, said the video was made after a CHAT meeting. CHAT members talked about how COVID-19 affected the Greensville-Emporia area and they wanted to get involved.
“Our concern was really that we didn’t feel like people were taking the guidelines seriously, because just anecdotally we would see people gathering in groups, closely in groups, not wearing face masks or kind of just disregarding the guidelines,” Vaughan said.
CHAT thought a community video showing locals wearing masks would encourage others to take the situation more seriously.
“We just want everybody to be safe and decrease their chances of contracting the virus,” Vaughan said.
To make the video, CHAT members asked the community to send them videos and compiled the videos into one. The video consists of the same information people received since March, but local voices convey the information.
The video was published on YouTube June 6. It received 372 views on YouTube as of the afternoon of June 15. Vaughan said while CHAT hoped the video would be shared or viewed more, word continues to get out.
The video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=f9G_V43kvlU&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR39DqgtGBqUyxYe1wWdZdHeHgPfqkgrMvKP_sJ7PSYMibsC-YuqIDdNQDQ.
