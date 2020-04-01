Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) grows in Virginia as Gov. Ralph Northam urged Virginians to stay home.
Virginia has 1,484 COVID-19 cases as of April 1. COVID-19 caused 34 total deaths and hospitalized 305 patients in the Commonwealth of Virginia. One hundred and forty five people are in intensive care units and 108 are on ventilator support.
Gov. Ralph Northam reiterated Virginians should stay home except for trips for necessary supplies, medical reasons, work, or to care for another person or animal.
Many people asked what the ‘stay-at-home’ order means, and Northam said it means stay at home. Only go out when needed, not when people get bored.
“I know this is difficult and many sacrifices are being made. But, the sooner we can put this health crisis behind us the sooner our lives will return to normal, and the sooner our economy will rebound,” Northam said.
This executive order lasts until June 10 unless the situation changes enough to lift it early. Northam wants Virginians to prepare themselves for months of self-isolation, not weeks.
The government expects Virginia COVID-19 cases to surge between late April and late May. It is important for Virginians to stay home because Virginia is at the beginnings of COVID-19.
“The virus can’t live by itself. It needs people like you and me, referred to as hosts, for it to survive and to spread,” Northam said.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers and Virginia’s government have been working on potential sites for alternative hospital beds. They came up with Exxonmobil in Fairfax, Virginia, the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia, and a site in the Richmond, Virginia area. A decision will be made Friday.
The Virginia government currently works on how to hold local elections in May and congressional primaries in June during COVID-19. Northam encouraged Virginians to vote absentee.
It is vitally important that citizens fill out 2020 Census forms received in the mail, because Census workers cannot go door to door. People can fill the forms out online at www.2020census.gov, or by phone at (844) 320-2020. Text questions to (804) 203-0393.
Everyone, including undocumented residents and children ages 0 to 5, should be included in the 2020 Census. 2020 Census responses are completely confidential and responses cannot be shared.
Churches may consider holding online sermons or drive-in sermons where everyone remains in their cars instead of regular church services.
“During these times our faith is more important than ever, but for the safety of everyone we need to find other ways to celebrate our faith right now,” Northam said.
Eviction proceedings are suspended through April 26.
