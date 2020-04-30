RICHMOND – In efforts to serve as a direct and centralized resource for Virginians facing COVID-19-related challenges, the Virginia Department of Social Services has launched a mobile app and website designed to streamline access to critical and actionable resources for individuals, families and businesses.
The new COVID-19 Virginia Resources website and app enables users to search for local resources through 211Virginia.org, as well as access CommonHelp, the online system to apply for food assistance, health care, childcare and other benefits. Along with the latest news and updates on COVID-19, these new digital resources also feature information and guidance from other agencies throughout the Commonwealth, including the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Employment Commission, and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as a myriad of federal agencies. Confidential support is also available to assist with crises relating to family violence, sexual assault, and child and adult abuse.
“As the COVID-19 crisis has evolved, the needs within our communities have continued to expand,” said VDSS Commissioner S. Duke Storen. “Our staff remain focused on the delivery of services that help Virginians ‘achieve safety, independence and overall well-being’ in these unprecedented times. The COVID-19 Virginia Resources tool will enable us to serve those in need with ready-access to vital information and services to meet their immediate needs.”
Virginia tax guidance and extensions, paid sick leave and furlough obligations, health standards for sanitation and cleaning, as well as industry-specific guidance for businesses such as child care providers and long-term care facilities, can also be found on the COVID-19 Virginia Resources.
For more information, visit COVID.Virginia.Gov. The app is now available for download through theApp Store, and will soon be available through the Google Play store. For the latest news, actions and support from the Office of the Governor regarding COVID-19, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s dedicated government website.
