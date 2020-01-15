Southside Virginia Community College’s request for more than $200,000 from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors was approved, depending on whether the city of Emporia approves their portion of the funding.
Quentin Johnson, the president of Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC), attended the last Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting but could not attend the Dec. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting, so Brenda Parson, Greensville County’s administrator, spoke on his behalf.
At the recent Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting Johnson provided answers to questions the Board of Supervisors had at the Dec. 2 meeting. Johnson asked Greensville County to fund a full-time position at SVCC for the next three years. The city and Greensville County would split the cost 50/50. Greensville County’s share would be an additional $36,000 over the next three years.
Johnson asked the Greensville County Board of Supervisors to also pay for the utility payments for the SVCC facility at around $35,000 a year for the next three years. He also requested the county pay for part-time custodial workers for the next three years.
“In addition to the $36,000 to pay for the full-time position, if the city participates your share will be $36,000. He (Johnson) is also asking that you (Greensville County Board of Supervisors) also handle the $35,000 in utility payments,” Parson said.
Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman Michael Ferguson knew community colleges around the country were dealing with this issue, but he was concerned that the Greensville County Board of Supervisors were just hearing about the college’s need for funding. Johnson just arrived to SVCC, so Ferguson did not blame him for the issues.
Ferguson commented on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors having to fund close to $70,000 per year for the next three years saying, “We can’t just drop the ball. We’ve got to get going because we’ve got a lot of usage by local people going to this (SVCC).”
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors need to fund their portion of the salary for the full-time position by July 1, 2020.
The Greenville County Supervisors are waiting on the city’s decision before approving SVCC’s request.
