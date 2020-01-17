James Brown was elected as the representative for the Crater Planning District Commission for a term of four years, effective retroactive to Jan. 1.
The Crater Regional Partnership chairman of the board and the chief administrator’s appointment is for a term of four years. The nominees were County Administrator Brenda Parson and Belinda Astrop. It was moved that the chairperson, Astrop, would remain on the board and Brenda Parson would be the second person on the committee.
The chairperson, Astrop, of the Greensville County Board of Supervisors will hold a term of four years as the Director of Emergency Services.
The Greensville County School Board Subcommittee on Education board members elected were William Cain, Astrop and Parson.
Board members elected for the Greensville-Emporia Department of Social Services Building and Organization were chair Astrop, Tony Conwell and Cain. They will serve for four years.
The Greensville-Emporia Welfare Board elected board members are Brown and Cain. Their term is for four years.
Brown was elected to the Mid-Atlantic Advanced Manufacturing Center Regional Industrial Facility Authority. He will serve a four year term.
The Greensville County Planning Commission term will be four years and Cain was elected.
Astrop was elected to the Southern Virginia Development Corporation Board of Directors and will serve until the end of the project.
The Southside Regional Jail Authority elected board members were Astrop and Brown.
The Virginia’s Growth Alliance nominees were Natalie Slate and Conwell. Conwell was elected and Astrop will also be on the board.
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority board members will be the four Greensville County Board of Supervisors. These include Brown, Cain, Conwell and Astrop.
