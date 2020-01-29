The Meherrin River Arts Council is featuring country music star Rodney Atkins on Feb. 8 as a part of its 2020 Concert Series. Atkins’ storied career has reached such heights as being named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 ACM awards and seeing his single “Watching You” become the No. 1 Song of the Decade according to Country Aircheck. With six No. 1 singles, eight Top Five singles, and over 13 million units sold, Atkins sees that his track record validates his approach. His hit songs include “These Are My People,” “It’s America,” and “Take a Back Road.”
Atkins’ fifth studio album, Caught Up in the Country (5/10/19), reveals an artist who is confident enough to know that making your best music can require patience and experimentation.
It has been more than seven years since Take a Back Road, his last record of new material. But Atkins knew he wanted to bring his songs further than he had ever gone before. “I’ve never taken it lightly,” he says, “but with some of the other albums, I got to take my time for part of the album. But then when you get that first single finished, you gotta go, and you start working at a faster pace for the second half of the album. This time, I got to take that time with every song.” The results, he believes, are the most daring collection of his career, touching on emotions and sounds which continue to expand his range—from the twangy celebration of the album’s title track (featuring the roof-raising vocals of the Fisk Jubilee Singers) to the slow-burn cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.” With Caught Up in the Country, one of country music’s biggest stars is starting his next chapter.
Meherrin River Arts Council series and individual performance tickets can be purchased through the MRAC box office.
The Concert Series also features “1964”… The Tribute on March 21, and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on April 25. Additional MRAC information is available on their web site located at www.mrac-arts.com or by calling 434-634-6001.
All performances take place at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center in Emporia.
