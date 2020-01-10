Bon Secours Mercy Health completed its acquisition of Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center to add to its growing influence in Southside Virginia. Bon Secours Mercy Health also acquired Petersburg’s Southside Regional Medical Center and Franklin’s Southampton Memorial Hospital from Community Health Affiliates in a three-medical facility transaction, active Jan. 1.
“Today, in celebrations at each hospital, we welcome Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center into our compassionate ministry,” said John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health president and CEO. “Southeastern Virginia is a rapidly growing area, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of area residents while ensuring our facilities are places where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness and communities thrive.”
The announcement of Bon Secours Mercy Health to acquire the Community Health affiliates came in October. The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
For the past two months, Bon Secours Mercy Health officials have been on-site, working with SVRMC staff to ease the transition. According to a press release from Bon Secours Mercy Health, its leaders have been at SVRMC sharing information about mission, vision, core culture behaviors, identifying best practices and opportunities, and clarifying the next steps.
“I am excited Southside Regional Medical Center and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center have joined the Richmond market,” said Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond market. “Our ministry is known for its ability to sustain and enhance medical services in a variety of communities, and I look forward to finding synergies and working with our new associates to serve the communities of Petersburg and Emporia, Virginia.”
Bon Secours Mercy Health is one of the nation’s 20th most extensive health care systems. The Catholic health care ministry has health care locations in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia. The company recently expanded into Ireland.
