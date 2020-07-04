RICHMOND – Jehmal T. Hudson will take the oath of office as the 36th commissioner of the State Corporation Commission (SCC) on Monday, July 6. Hudson was appointed by Gov. Ralph S. Northam on June 9 to a vacant Commission term that began on Feb. 1.
The SCC will video webcast the 10 a.m. Commission courtroom proceeding. Virginia Supreme Court Justice Cleo E. Powell will administer the oath. The Commission remains under its current order to restrict public access to the SCC’s Tyler Building during the COVID-19 public health emergency. A webcast stream link will become active prior to the ceremony at: https://scc.virginia.gov/pages/Webcasting
Before being appointed to the Commission, Hudson, 49, served as vice president of government affairs for the National Hydropower Association. For more than a decade, he served in a variety of roles at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), including director of government affairs.
Hudson earned his law degree from the Vermont Law School and obtained his undergraduate degree from Adelphi University.
The other two SCC commissioners are Mark C. Christie, the current chair, and Judith Williams Jagdmann. The Commissioners serve six-year terms.
Established in 1902, the SCC's authority encompasses utilities, insurance, state-chartered financial institutions, securities, retail franchising, railroad safety, and underground utility damage prevention. The Commission also serves as the Commonwealth's central filing office for all Virginia and foreign corporations, limited liability companies, general and limited partnerships, and business trusts that are authorized to transact business in Virginia.
