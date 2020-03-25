The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville’s Annual Seafood Festival on March 7 allowed attendees to fill their stomachs full of oysters, hush puppies, fried shrimp, and more.
Kristin Vaughan, the executive director of the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, said the Annual Seafood Festival is one of the YMCA’s biggest fundraisers. The Annual Seafood Festival, or Fish Fry, keeps YMCA programs such as summer camps, after-school care, and membership affordable.
The Fish Fry helps the Emporia-Greensville community.
“It’s people not just from Emporia and Greensville, but everywhere that are having fun, they’re fellowshipping together, and then it’s for a good cause. Anytime you can do something to help children have a good summer I think it’s just a win- win,” Vaughan said.
The YMCA started selling Fish Fry tickets in January. The Southside Regional Jail work release (DOC) program members set the event’s tables and chairs up.
Everette Sykes from Emporia enjoyed the Fish Fry and supporting the YMCA.
“To have a small community like this and have something like that (the fish fry) is very nice. We need to support it,” Sykes said.
A larger crowd attended the Fish Fry this year than last year, Sykes said.
Donna Parham from Skippers, heard about the Fish Fry for years.
“My nephew has been to several, so I decided this year I wanted to come,” Parham said.
The Fish Fry’s atmosphere was great and everyone was friendly, Parham said.
The event was wonderful and Parham would attend again. The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville’s Annual Seafood Festival took place at the Greensville Ruritan Club grounds at 370 Ruritan Dr. Emporia.
