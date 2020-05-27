When discussing a hot spot for dining and entertainment in Southside Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, Fo Sho Italian Sports Bar & Grille is sure to be part of the conversation.
The establishment has brought in acts such as Rodney Atkins and top comedians before the pandemic rippled through Emporia-Greensville. Owner Hermie Sadler has been forced to adjust the business model to keep his workers employed and serve the Emporia-Greensville Community.
“It hurt the restaurant industry as a whole, not just us,” Sadler said. “People were asked to stay at home, rightfully so. Everybody needs to follow the guidelines. We provided as well as we could with curbside and carryout service.”
The curbside and carryout service continues, but last week, Fo Sho opened its patio to 50% capacity. The tables are 10 feet apart, with 20 available seats for dining. With Phase 1 reopening in effect, Fo Sho extended its business hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. From 11 a.m to 5 p.m., seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sadler is asking customers to call for reservations for dining between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The one-hour time slots allow employees to thoroughly sanitize each table area for the next customer as a safety measure.
Uncertainty is a common thread for all in the restaurant business. A gradual reopening is underway with Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s measure in place. When Phase 2 goes into effect is still a question.
The pandemic inflicted hardship on all businesses in Emporia-Greensville. Still, Sadler is impressed with how the business community, not just restaurants, has come together to help each other.
“I appreciate the way businesses have come together,” Sadler said. “The support has been great.”
Sadler said everyone needs to follow the guidelines as the community begins to move past the lockdown.
The chapter about conducting business during a pandemic in today’s world has yet to be written. Sadler and other business owners are the pioneers learning the best procedures as they move forward.
Fo Sho continues to serve its customers at 1501 Wiggins Road. To place a call-in order or set reservations, call Fo Sho Italian Sports Bar & Grille at (434) 348-1057.
