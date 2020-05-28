On May 29 Virginia will enter into phase one of lifting COVID-19 restrictions. Everyone must wear a face covering in an indoor public space to protect people around you.
“If you shouldn’t go into a public place without shoes or a shirt you shouldn’t go in without a face covering,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Rita Davis, counsel to the governor, said Northam’s order is a statutory process used in all five Order of Public Health Emergencies issued by the Virginia state commissioner and is in conjunction with Northam’s executive orders.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) enforces the Virginia State Health Commissioners’ orders with an injunction. A warrant issued by a magistrate will also enforce face coverings.
Davis said it is everyone’s responsibility to enforce the order, not just the VDH, law enforcement, or a business.
“It is the right thing to do, and it’s the right thing to do to protect one’s self, to protect one’s family, and fellow Virginians,” Davis said.
Thirty-nine Virginian CVS pharmacys will offer COVID-19 testing.
Virginia Graduates Together takes place May 29 at 5 p.m. It will be broadcast live on Virginia’s public media, Blue Ridge Communications, PBS, WHRO-TV, Facebook Live, YouTube, and WETA.
As of May 29 Virginia beaches may open for recreational activities. Social distancing and restrictions are required. There will be no large gatherings of more than 10 people, no tents, no alcohol, and no group sports.
NASCAR and other vehicle enforced race tracks can run single day events under strict guidelines starting May 29. These events will not be open to the public.
If Virginians’ licenses or IDs expire before July 31 they have until Aug. 31 to renew it.
More than 100,000 Americans died of COVID-19 including 1,338 Virginians. Total Virginia COVID-19 cases come to 41,401.
