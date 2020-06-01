The Emporia City Council agreed to minor changes in the Skill Games Operation Ordinance.
“Due to potential issues with the state law where changes may come down by regulation for ABC, it may be desirable to have more flexibility in how skill game operations are defined,” City Attorney Eric Gregory said.
The governing body removed the term “leases skill games from a skill game distributor” to allow privately owned skill games. Skill game operators must comply with all ABC requirements, or be a truck stop, as defined by applicable provisions of the law.
The provision requires cameras on entrances, exits, all skill game machines or pods, and the cashier in the Downtown District, and Commercial Districts.
Gaming Machine operators are limited to the business hours of 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.