Mary Eason received two proclamations from elected public officials on her 100th birthday recently.
Proclamations from Emporia Mayor Mary Person and Delegate Roslyn Tyler, a birthday parade, and gifts from The Greater Shiloh Baptist Church and community members made Eason happy.
“It makes me feel good. It’s an honor,” she said.
Eason’s granddaughter, Tiffany Eason, said the event celebrated Mary and made her feel like a celebrity for the day.
“Who gets to say they turned 100? There’s not a lot of people who can say that, so I definitely am grateful and I hope I live as long as she does,” Tiffany said.
Mary lived through war, segregation, a pandemic, and saw the first African American president. Mary’s secret to a long life is live life, eat what you want, and treat people right.
Person has known Mary all Person’s life. Person’s father built Mary’s house and Person grew up in Mary’s neighborhood.
“She’s special to me because I’ve known her all my life. I grew up with her husband (a deacon at Saint Paul Church of God in Christ) and our church. Like I said, it was nothing. It was what I felt like I should do,” Person said.
The parade took place around the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church.
