In these difficult and unprecedented times, I write to share decisions Southside Virginia Community College is taking based on recommendations from the Governor's Office, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and the Virginia Community College System, in response to COVID-19.
Alternative Means of Instruction
For the remainder of the Spring semester, our SVCC faculty and staff are working with our students transitioning to alternative modes of instruction while maintaining our standards of educational excellence.
College Facilities
Effective March 23rd, all SVCC facilities will be closed to the public until further notice.
SVCC Sponsored Events/Commencement/Graduation Ceremony
We deeply regret that following the CDC guidelines, is requiring that we cancel many of our upcoming events including our commencement/graduation ceremony. Commencement/graduation is our most exciting event as it is a celebration of our students and their accomplishments. The Class of 2020 will always be special as we look back and remember their ability to be flexible, work hard, and complete your spring semester.
For an up-to-date list of SVCC events and their status please refer to our COVID-19 information page at southside.edu.
SVCC is OPEN----Virtually
Be assured, SVCC is open---Virtually! Faculty and staff are communicating and assisting students to complete class requirements for our spring semester. Our student services staff is accommodating all students by phone, internet, text messaging, and our website in order to answer any questions, alleviate concerns and to assist with summer registration.
Updates and general college communications are posted on the COVID-19 alert at southside.edu. Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have. Telephone contacts are included in the COVID-19 alert on southside.edu.
