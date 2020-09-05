The Lawrenceville Rotary Club presented Brunswick County Public Schools with a donation on behalf of Empire Beauty of 800 children’s mask. Empire Beauty owners, Katherine and Al Overholt utilized the Lawrenceville Rotary Club to make the presentation on their behalf. The donation included 500 disposable children’s mask and 300 children’s cloth mask in response to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of students in our communities upon returning to school. The Lawrenceville Rotary Club President Dixie Walker, left, made the presentation to Dr. Kristy Somerville-Midgette, Division Superintendent of Brunswick County Public Schools.