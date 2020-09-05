LAWRENCEVILLE – The Lawrenceville Rotary Club welcomed Stephen Beer, District Rotary Foundation Committee Chair, who provided an update on the Rotary Foundation.
“The Rotary Foundation has been doing good in the world since 1917,” Beer stated. “The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professionals, and community leaders.”
Beer provided the mission of the Rotary Foundation, “The mission of the Rotary Foundation is to enable Rotarians to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.”
Beer provided photos of the many projects district Rotary clubs have accomplished over the years. He said many people take clean drinking water for granted but unfortunately fresh, clean drinking water is not available in many parts of the world.
Beer shared a quote from the speaker from the RI Convention. “Rotary International has a greater impact in improving the human condition than any single government in the world. This is because of Rotary’s Global Reach and Connectivity.” He said global grants have provided clean water, sanitation and hygiene; saved mothers and children; grants are fighting disease in the Little Hearts Pediatric Cardiac Care Unit in Honduras; promoting peace; supporting basic education; growing local economies; eradicating polio and helping to protect the Chesapeake Bay by using oyster hotels to filter water; Rotary clubs are using a mobile van to collect/distribute wheelchairs and equipment; and provide playground equipment in Blackstone; youth gardens are being started in Cape Charles, Exmore and Onancock; and providing mobile showers for the homeless at Churchland, Cape Henry, Great Bridge, North Suffolk, and the Town Center in Virginia Beach.
Beer said Rotary clubs are supporting Smiles & Giggles Day Care Center, the Warwick at City Center in Newport News and Virginia Peninsula.
How it stacks up – Beer said 91% of the funds collected go directly to projects with 9% going to fundraising/administration.
Beer said there are three buckets: annual fund (share), End Polio Now and the Endowment Fund.
Beer said the 2017-18 District Annual Fund Giving equaled $829,550. Funds saved for three years, then distributed in 2020-21: 50% to the World Fund - $414,775, 50% to District Designated Funds - $414,775 and 50% of DDF for District Grants - $207,387.50. Locally district grants were used to help fund the gazebo located in the Tobacco Heritage Trail Park and for playground equipment at the Brunswick-Mayfield Recreation Center.
Rotarians are encouraged to become a Paul Harris Fellow by donating $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. Members of the Paul Harris Society give $1,000 every year.
Beer closed by challenging the Lawrenceville Rotary Club to make a contribution, engage the club in district grants, and engage the club in global grants.
The Lawrenceville Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at the Elm Acres Community Center in Lawrenceville, Virginia and guests are welcome. For more information about the Lawrenceville Rotary Club call Ray Thomas at (434) 848-2112 or email him at brunswickins@aol.com.
