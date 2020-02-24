Greensville County’s purchase of wetland mitigation credits for the Otterdam Road Phase Two Project was approved by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors.
Linwood Pope, the planning director for Greensville County, said Greensville County must purchase .54 acres of wetland mitigation credits for the project. They secured wetland mitigation credits from White Marsh Environmental, LLC for $35,100.
“The attached is a resolution for approval to enter into a contract with White Marsh contingent upon a positive review of the contract by the county attorney and will also request an authorization for the county administrator to sign once the contracts have been approved by the county attorney,” Pope said.
The purchase of Stream Credits for the Otterdam Road Phase Two Project was approved. Greensville County must purchase 165 Stream Credits from Cheroenhaka Wetland and Stream Mitigation Bank for $28,875. The Greensville County Planning Commission budgeted $63,975 for the project. $35,100 is in Wetland Mitigation Credits and $28,875 is in Stream Mitigation Credits.
Pope asked the County Administrator Brenda Parson to sign the resolution once the county attorney approved and reviewed the contract.
The Supervisors approved Phase Two of the Otterdam Road Project.
Greensville County needs to buy .60 pounds of phosphorus credits and retire .55 pounds of nitrogen credits for the Otterdam Road Phase Two project.
“The cheapest credits we could obtain were from CBAY-VA LLC for $1,080,” Linwood Pope, the planning director for Greensville County, said.
Once the county attorney approves the agreement, Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson needs to execute the contract.
Construction engineering and inspection services for Otterdam Road Phase Two was approved.
Timmons sent the Greensville County Planning Commission a contract for $144,000 to perform CEI services. The Planning Commission asked Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson to sign the contract.
