The pool at the Community Youth Center (CYC) in Emporia will be open three days a week until the end of August, offering families a great way to beat the heat.
The pool will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 2 to 7 p.m. The price of admission for adults is $5.
Thelma Atkins-Riley, president of the CYC board, said CDC social distancing guidelines would be enforced during operating hours. Individuals must wear masks to enter the facility and when they are not in the water. Families may remain together, but individuals and separate groups must remain 10 ft. apart at all times.
Atkins-Riley said opening the pool provides a great sense of community for families and children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During operating hours, a pool manager and two lifeguards will be on-staff to check in guests and monitor safety guidelines.
The CYC pool is located at 800 Halifax St., Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.