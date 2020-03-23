Gov. Ralph Northam added new orders Monday, including the cancellation of the 2019-20 school year.
The governor placed new restriction on businesses. Recreational businesses, such as theatres and bowling alleys are closed. Businesses deemed non-essential are allowed no more than 10 patrons at a time.
As of Monday afternoon there were still no positive cases of COVID-19 infection cases in Emporia-Greensville, but the nearby counties of Mecklenburg and Isle of Wight have one confirmed case, each, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
On Friday The Southside Health District announced its first COVID-19 case in the district. The Mecklenburg County resident is a male in his 50s. He is believed to have contracted the virus by having contact with a person in another part of the state who was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The Mecklenburg County man is currently at home in isolation to prevent further spread of the virus.
“The Virginia Department of Health, hospitals, and health care providers continue to work together to identify COVID-19 cases in the community and across the Commonwealth,” said Southside Health District Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “The health district is investigating this case and will identify and reach out to any close contacts of this resident who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.”
Thirty-Eight new confirmed cases were reported in Virginia Monday at noon, bringing the total to 254. Those numbers are expected to rise significantly as more tests are performed.
Gov. Ralph Northam expects COVID-19 will be a virus Virginians will be dealing with for the foreseeable future. The impact will be felt in every municipality of the state.
“I know that makes people anxious and fearful,” Northam said. “It is difficult to live with uncertainty, but the sooner we adopt these new ways of living, the sooner we all get through this.”
VDH Situation Summary:
The Virginia Department of Health is responding to the outbreak of respiratory illness, called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), that is caused by a new coronavirus. The outbreak was first detected in China in December.
On March 12, Northam declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Per a public health emergency order issued by Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, restaurants, statewide are mandated to significantly reduce their capacity to 10 patrons, or close. Restaurants may continue carry-out and takeaway options.
