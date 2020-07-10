In partnership, the Virginia Department of Agriculture (VDACS) and the Greensville/Emporia extension office is providing a safe way for our community to dispose of unwanted and outdated pesticides. The pesticide collection program will take place on Aug. 31 at the SVCC Truck Driving School location at 1112 Courtland Road. Emporia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This program is only offered in our area of the state, on a rotating basis, every five years. So, take some time to go through those old or unused pesticides at your home or business and consider taking advantage of this collection event. Leftover or expired pesticides should never be disposed of with everyday household trash. Pesticides currently stored by agricultural producers, licensed pesticide businesses, certified applicators, golf courses and homeowners will be accepted. Items accepted will be agricultural pesticides, commercial pesticides, homeowner pesticides, weed and feed combinations, and pesticide dilutions.
Items not accepted for disposal are empty pesticide containers, medical waste, radioactive waste, ammunition, tires, biological waste, contaminated waste, paint, oils, fertilizer or batteries. The disposal contractor has the right to refuse these products or any that do not fall under the acceptable item parameters, including ones not listed here.
If you have unknown pesticides of 50 pounds of solid material (granular, powder, etc.), 5 gallons liquid material in one container or containers of unknown pesticides that cannot be moved safely and transported to the collection site, please contact VDACS directly, (804) 371-6561, at least 45 to 60 days prior to Aug. 31. You may also bring pesticides to the site without pre-registering. However, it tends to bog down the system on collection day. Again, the contractor has the right to refuse unacceptable materials and unknown pesticides that have not been pre-registered in advance. Pre-registration forms can be found online via the VDACS website, www.vdacs.virginia.gov and can be emailed or faxed for contact-free submission. A limited number of pre-registration forms can be obtained in-person by visiting Hawkins Supply in Skippers and Farm and Lawn Services in Emporia or by calling the Greensville/Emporia extension office.
Hard copies will need to be mailed directly to VDACS by the participant.
Other pesticide collection events are being held in our region this year, including Southampton County and Prince George County. For a list of all collection locations and dates in 2020, visit the VDACS website. Please contact Sara Rutherford with questions about the program via email, srutherford@vt.edu, or by telephone at (434) 348-4223.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.