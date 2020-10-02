Enrollment for the popular free nutrition and exercise classes led by Tia Powell is underway.
The Virginia Cooperative Extension Service programs feature bone nutrition, maintaining a robust immune system and physical activity. With the pandemic still impacting the community, the classes are slated to move to a virtual setting through Zoom.
Powell’s Virginia Tech Cooperative Extension Service slim-down and nutrition classes have a proven track record in the Emporia-Greensville community.
“My main concern is to have people eat more fruits and vegetables, especially during COVID,” Powell said. “This is especially important for seniors to keep their immune systems strong.”
The Zoom classes are flexible to fit the needs of the students. Smart-sizing portions, smart drink choices, and tips on how to move more throughout the day are features of the programs. Getting the best quality by shopping for less and new healthy recipes are incorporated into the program.
Graduates receive what Powell calls “fun reinforcements” shipped to their homes after graduation. The reinforcements include a cookbook, measuring cup and spoons, exercise stretch band/DVD, water bottle, and a magnetic grocery list pad.
To enroll or get more information about the programs, call 434-632-8131 or email Powell at Tia01@vt.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.