Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday the launch of COVIDWISE, a new app that alerts users to possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
The launch of COVIDWISE makes Virginia the first state in the country to design an app using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Unlike most popular apps, apps using BLE do not rely on personal information or location data, according to a press release from the governor.
“We must continue to fight COVID-19 from every possible angle,” Northam said in a press release. “The… app gives you an additional tool to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community, while maintaining your personal privacy.”
According to a press release, COVIDWISE works by randomly assigning Bluetooth keys to devices every 10 to 20 minutes. Devices that have the app installed share those keys with one another if they are in close proximity for at least 15 minutes. When a user submits a positive COVID-19 result to their app, the app will notify individuals who may have been exposed to that user, based on the date and duration of exposure using their respective Bluetooth keys.
Individuals who are potentially exposed will receive a notification from the app reading “You have likely been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
COVIDWISE will prompt users who have potentially been exposed to the virus to get tested and take further action. This includes contacting a primary care physician, monitoring symptoms and finding nearby testing locations.
It is up to individual users to decide whether or not they anonymously share a positive COVID-19 result with the app. The Virginia Department of Health claims no personal information is ever “collected, stored, tracked or transmitted” through use of the app, according to a press release.
The COVIDWISE app is free to download through the App Store and the Google Play Store.
To learn more about COVIDWISE and the download the app, visit covidwise.org.
