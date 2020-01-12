SOUTH HILL – Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S.
It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Research estimates that nonmelanoma skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, affects more than 3 million Americans a year. Do you have spots on your skin that concern you? How do you know when you should see a dermatologist? Can skin cancer be prevented? What should I do to properly care for my skin?
If you are seeking answers to questions like these you should attend January’s C.O.R.E. (Community Out-Reach Education) Program at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital to learn about caring for your skin.
This free program will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4 p.m. in the VCU Health CMH Education Center inside the C.A.R.E. Building located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill.
The speaker for the program will be Dr. Jade Kindley. Kindley specializes in Dermatology.
She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology, magna cum laude, from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and completed her residency through the Department of Dermatology from the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville.
Kindley is currently seeing patients at CMH Dermatology located at 140 East Ferrell St. in South Hill.
Reservations are not required for this program; however, they are recommended.
For more information or to register to attend, please call (434) 447-0917 or visit www.vcuhealth.org/cmh-core.
