Upon completion of the investigation and review by the Commonwealth Attorney, arrest warrants were placed on Travis Benjamin Vigil, 49 ,YOA, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for felony involuntary manslaughter.
The warrants stem from the July 23 wreck that claimed the lives of three Emporia children. At approximately 11:33 p.m. on Juy 23, the Virginia State Police Communications Center was notified of a motor vehicle crash which had the left lane blocked, of southbound I-95 at the 6-mile marker in Greensville County.
Preliminary investigations reveal that Shaketa Denise Williams was traveling southbound in a 2013 Honda CRV when she was struck in the rear by a 2016 Dodge Ram. The impact of the crash caused the Honda to strike the guard rail and spin out of control, causing the Dodge Ram to lose control, overturning in the median.
Williams suffered non-life threatening injuries, but two of the female passengers, ages 9 and 11 years old, died upon impact. A third 12 year old female was transported to Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center (SRMC) with life threatening injuries and later flown to Virginia Commonwealth University where she later succumbed to her injuries on July 25. Vigil, 49 YOA, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to SRMC.
On Thursday, with the assistance of the United States Marshal Service, Vigil was arrested and taken into custody in Montana. He is currently being held without bond at the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.