The mulching bids advertisement for the Spruce Creek Mulching Project received approval by the Greensville County Board of Supervisors as presented during the May 4 meeting..
Director of Economic Development Natalie Slate said staff asked to advertise four bids to mulch the Spruce Creek industrial site.
The site includes 24 acres that Greensville County owns between the reservoir and Wyatts Mill Road.
“This is already in the FY20 budget, so it will be advertised and brought back to you with the intent of the work being done before this fiscal year ends,” Slate said.
CodeRED alerts
Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chair Belinda Astrop encouraged citizens to register for CodeRED alerts on Greensville County’s website.
“That’s another way, another avenue, of you (citizens) staying informed of what’s going on here in the county. Because we do send out alerts, I believe it’s three times a week now, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to update the citizens on what’s going on in the county,” Astrop said.
