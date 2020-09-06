A high-speed chase that reportedly topped 100 miles-per-hour began on Interstate 95 in Nash County, North Carolina. It ended when the fleeing suspect's vehicle crashed at Mile Marker 11 in Emporia Saturday evening. According to the Nash County Sheriff's Office, the suspect fired gunshots at multiple vehicles. The subject collided with a Nash County Cruiser ending the chase.
"This evening just before 7 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff's Office started receiving calls of a subject firing a gun at random vehicles on I-95," the Nash County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page. "Two people were injured during the incident and have been transported to local hospitals. The suspect continued north on I-95, where Nash County Deputies intercepted him and a pursuit began and continued into the State of Virginia where the suspect wrecked at the 11-A mile marker. The subject was taken into custody without further incident."
The random shootings began in North Carolina near the South Carolina border. The suspect was carrying a sawed-off shotgun and fired shots at as many as six vehicles. A 70-year old woman suffered a gun-shot wound to the shoulder. She was taken to a medical facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, before getting transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. Another woman was spattered with shattered glass from gunfire. She was taken to a hospital in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A Nash County deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The subject was transported to a medical facility in Richmond. His condition report, and has not been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.