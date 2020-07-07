It’s that time of the year when the Estherine J. Harding Endowed Scholarship Committee springs into action to raise funds for needy Norfolk State University students. The 14th Annual Scholarship Fundraising effort is a mail in campaign. Due to risks associated with the COVID-19 virus, the committee has decided to cancel the breakfast banquet for this year. Nevertheless, great blessings and favor await this magnificent endeavor.
Approximately 90% of the students who attend Norfolk State University rely on financial aid to help bridge the gap in financing their education. By giving to support scholarships, demonstrates to students that we believe in them and their ideas to help make our world a better place in which to live. Every scholarship dollar reduces a student’s debt burden. Students have contacted committee members seeking assurance of funding for fall 2020 due to the stress that COVID-19 has placed upon their families.
This committee is working diligently to increase our scholarship base. Only annual interest earned on the endowed scholarship base can be used to award endowed scholarships.
This fund has reached a level of $185,000. We are making a difference for our students. Over the past 26 years, 150 awards have been issued for a total of $80,306. This year five students will each receive $1256 as endowed scholars and ten students will each receive $500 as book scholars. A minimum donation of $20 to be received by Aug. 15 is requested. However, any amount is greatly appreciated. The goal is $15,000. You may give online. Go to https://alumnirelations.nsu.edu/donate for the donation form. Fill in the donation amount. Then enter the designated gift name, Estherine J. Harding Endowed. Click add donation and enter your name, billing address, and credit card information. Click donate now. A confirmation of your gift will be sent to your email address.
