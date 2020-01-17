The Reservoir Circulation Equipment Contract was approved by the Greenville County Board of Supervisors. The Greensville Reservoir is almost complete and circulation equipment is needed to maintain water quality and minimize algae in the Greensville Reservoir.
The approved project budget is $420,695. The budget was established before bids were received.
The Greensville Water and Sewer Authority want to get equipment through contracts. The first contract is for equipment and the second is for the control system modifications required to integrate the new system with the existing water plant control system. The two contracts and modern contingency are $34,057 less than the proposal budget.
The Greensville Water and Sewer Authority advertised invitations to bid and received one sealed bid on Dec. 17 from Patterson Construction Company for $358,744.
“B&B Consultants, the engineer, and staff are recommending awarding a contract to Patterson Construction for the circulation equipment in the amount of $358,744,” Glen Gibson, the Greensville County assistant director, said.
The new circulation equipment must be integrated into Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority’s control system. Dorsett Technologies provided Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority’s existing Water Treatment Plant Control System with two separate contracts. The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved them.
“Dorsett has the knowledge of the Water Treatment Plant Control Systems. Therefore, they are the only practical source to implement the control system change,” Gibson said.
The staff and the engineer received a proposal from Dorsett Technologies to make the control system modification for $9,483. The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority requested approval to enter into the contract with Dorsett Technologies and their request was approved.
