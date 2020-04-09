Often, people think success will make them happy, when really, love and time spent together is the key to a happy life. “Intimacy: Love Me Back,” focuses on making time for loved ones and God.
Catasha Porter, writer and producer of “Intimacy: Love Me Back,” said the inspirational play focuses on a relationship with God.
In the play, a door-to-door insurance salesman, JC, pursues a woman named Tonya he meets while working. She is tied up with her work, so she does not have time for a relationship. JC tells Tonya he pursued her for awhile, and asks her to take time out of her schedule to spend with him.
Porter said the play will give audience members perspective on their personal relationships. They will realize time spent together is important in a relationship.
“We just consume so much that we don’t have that intimacy with people because of the distractions of life,” Porter said.
God inspired “Intimacy: Love Me Back.” The play touches on how people often focus on material things or on trying to get ahead and miss out on what is really important in life.
Porter started writing the play a year and a half ago, but rewrote it based on the intimacy she experienced with God.
The name of the play, Intimacy: Love Me Back,” refers to being in a relationship and one person begging the other to spend time with them, but will they sacrifice their time to love their partner back?
Evelyn Jeffress from Emporia said she liked the play because it told people about three different types of love.
“It let people know about love and the three different types of love,” Jeffress said.
Jeffress’ family performed in the play.
Tara Duffy from Conway, North Carolina, said the play offered great comedic sections.
“It tended to ring true with the way that I live my life. I enjoyed it,” Duffy said.
Duffy’s sister, Rosa Banks, performed in “Intimacy: Love Me Back.”
“Intimacy: Love Me Back” took place March 15 at 4 p.m. at the Emporia-Greensville Performing Arts Center.
