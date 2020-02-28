The American Legion Post in Skippers, and New Century Hospice of Emporia delivered valentines to local veterans on Valentine’s Day.
Nikki Hobbs, a social worker volunteer coordinator from New Century Hospice, said New Century Hospice and The American Legion helped local retirement homes and a rehabilitation facility celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Veterans at Accordius Health at Emporia, Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center, and The Eugene H. Bloom Retirement Center received blessing bags containing toiletry items and other trinkets, and other residents received flowers.
Accordius Health at Emporia provided a Valentine’s Day brunch for their residents.
“A lot of the residents at the facilities don’t have a lot of family or they aren’t able to come visit that often, so we like to come and just show the resident that they do have some community family,” Hobbs said.
The American Legion wants to get involved with the community.
Denise Robinson, an American Legion member, said the Skippers’ American Legion wanted to be involved and give back to the community. They wanted veterans to know the American Legion is there for them.
“That was a goal we set for ourselves as a post this year, to be more community involved and family oriented, and this was a first step for that,” Robinson said.
Robinson takes pride in being the only active female member of Skippers American Legion Post.
“I encourage other female veterans to join. They have a sigma that it’s only for males, but it’s for all veterans, males and females,” Robinson said.
