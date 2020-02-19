District 19 Community Service Board requested $60,263 from Greensville County for FY21.
Jennifer Tunstall, the executive director of the District 19 Community Services Board (CSB), said District 19 CSB serves Emporia, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, Petersburg, and the counties of Greensville, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.
For adults, CSB offers mental health services, psychosocial rehabilitation, substance use services, psychiatric and nursing services, transitional living and supportive housing services, intellectual/developmental disability services, the I-WORK Program, and PACT (Program for Assertive Community Treatment).
Children and adolescent services include school-based therapy, juvenile corrections, prevention services, mental health services, intellectual/developmental disability services, court services, and early intervention services.
CSB’s Community Integration and crisis services include 24/7 emergency services, same day access, crisis intervention teams, crisis assessment centers and a new program called Mental Health Outpatient Therapy.
“We also offer emergency services for people in crisis, early intervention services for young children, and prevention services to reduce risk and promote wellness,” Tunstall said.
In the fiscal year 2019, District 19 CSB provided direct services to 5,474 people. District 19 CSB serves most individuals in Petersburg, Virginia. In CSB’s Greensville County clinics, 220 unduplicated consumers were served in 2019. 121 individuals received mental health services, 19 received developmental services, 36 received substance use services and 106 individuals received emergency and ancillary services.
“District 19 serves a high volume of individuals that are uninsured. Service fee revenue comes from Medicaid, but also from other sources,” Tunstall said.
Virginia requires CSB to get a local matching fund. It establishes the localities supporting CSB must provide a minimum local match of 10% of state funding. The fiscal year 21 state fund contribution to District 19 CSB is $8.5 million, and the local matching funds requirement is $900,243.
“I do want to note that state fund contributions is based on current known funding. This amount can change throughout the year when the state allocates additional funds for specific purposes,” Tunstall said.
While District 19 CSB’s local funding was reduced, the General Assembly approved funding for CSBs, but the District 19 CSB has not received new funds for current services. Funding from the General Assembly does not cover expenses to implement new services in all nine CSB localities.
Mental health therapists
Four Mental Health Therapy positions have been added to the District 19 Community Service Board.
There will be two Mental Health Therapy positions in the District 19 Community Service Board Petersburg clinic, one in the Hopewell/Prince George clinic, and one in the Emporia clinic.
Jennifer Tunstall, the executive director of the District 19 Community Services Board (CSB), said all CSB’s must provide STEP-VA services by July 2021. These services include screening and assessment, expanding person-centered and patient-centered practices, improving the spectrum of prices services, implementing and funding more targeted case management, strengthening peer and family services, and ensuring better integration of behavioral health care with primary care along with employment, housing, education and other social services.
The first step of STEP-VA was creating Same Day Access (SDA), implemented last year. SDA was designed so individuals receive assessments for services on the same day they come to the clinic to initiate services.
SDA improved access, increased quality, built consistency and strengthened accountability across Virginia’s public behavioral health system.
The next step in STEP-VA is Mental Health Outpatient Therapy.
“This program aims to ensure high quality services that address critical community needs and helps close gaps in access to foundational outpatient services,” Tunstall said.
In other action:
— Another round of nominations took place at the Monday Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Cheryl Moody was appointed to Greensville County’s Board of Equalization and Steven Craig Allen will serve another term on the Board of Zoning Appeals. Reggie Owens will serve a one year term on the Emergency Food and Shelter Plan Board. Michael Ray and John Doyle will serve on The Greensville/Emporia Airport Commission.
— The Supervisors deferred a Golden Leaf Commons matter.
